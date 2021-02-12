Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,137

MP-51 Masterpiece Arcee Photo Gallery



Running some Masterpiece catch up today with a look at the recently released MP-51 Arcee.* This is classic G1 rendition of the female warrior in her pink and white get up with futuristic convertible alt mode.* Straight outta 2005 :).* She features a slim frame with lots of poseability capturing the original animation.* She comes packed with two pistols, a holster, a rifle, energy blast effects for all three weapons, and 3 alternate faces. All in all I thought it was a sharp version of the character, with two asterisks.* One, the chest is oddly low.* Seems like they did



