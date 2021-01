skyshadow Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2017 Location: Milton, Ontario Posts: 102

How to remove Fasttrack wheels for painting?





I see a nice potential for Fasttrack to painted in black and yellow stripes like a construction type weaponizer. The legs in particular make for a decently large and heavy vice.





I've watch the Iacon Dispatch videos and crawled the web, but can't find a safe method of removing the wheels. Their size and placement make it hard to color the pattern on the legs.





Thanks. Hello,I see a nice potential for Fasttrack to painted in black and yellow stripes like a construction type weaponizer. The legs in particular make for a decently large and heavy vice.I've watch the Iacon Dispatch videos and crawled the web, but can't find a safe method of removing the wheels. Their size and placement make it hard to color the pattern on the legs.Thanks.

My bots for sale: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=72632 __________________