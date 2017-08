Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 38,538

Transformers G1 Japanese Blu-Ray Release: Fight! Super Robot Lifeform Transformers &





Amazon Japan has listed a*Transformers G1 Japanese Blu-Ray Release which includes the series Fight! Super Robot Lifeform Transformers & Transformers 2010 in one single pack. This release is for the Japanese market which aired G1 under the titles:*Fight! Super Robot Lifeform Transformers for seasons 1 and 2 (65 episodes), and*Transformers 2010 for season 3 (30 episodes). *You may remember that season 4 "Rebirth" was not aired in Japan since they started their own series to continue the story, starting with "The Headmasters". There are 2 versions available: a* Regular edition *(14,457 yen – 130 Dollars) and an*





MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, ANDREW GRIFFITH, JAMES RAIZ and JOSH PEREZ. Online booking for the __________________ TFcon Toronto – The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special gueststhe voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop,the voice of G1 Devastator,the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars,the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer, Transformers Franchise Designerand Transformers comic book artistsand. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available . Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale