Transformers G1 Japanese Blu-Ray Release: Fight! Super Robot Lifeform Transformers &
Amazon Japan has listed a*Transformers G1 Japanese Blu-Ray Release which includes the series Fight! Super Robot Lifeform Transformers & Transformers 2010 in one single pack. This release is for the Japanese market which aired G1 under the titles:*Fight! Super Robot Lifeform Transformers for seasons 1 and 2 (65 episodes), and*Transformers 2010 for season 3 (30 episodes). *You may remember that season 4 “Rebirth” was not aired in Japan since they started their own series to continue the story, starting with “The Headmasters”. There are 2 versions available: a*Regular edition
*(14,457 yen – 130 Dollars) and an*
