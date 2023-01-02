Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Newage Toys H14C Leviathan & H15C Samael (Legends Scale Thundercracker & Skywarp) Col


Third Party company*Newage Toys, via their*Weibo account, have shared images of their new H14C Leviathan &#038; H15C Samael (Legends Scale Thundercracker &#038; Skywarp). These are special cartoon-accurate redecos of the original*H14 Leviathan/Thundercracker and H15*Samael/Skywarp*molds. The differences are kind of subtle but well applied to get the cartoon colors, more noticeable new*head sculpt cockpit deco. They retain all the accessories and parts of the original releases. Click on the bar to see the images and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Newage Toys H14C Leviathan & H15C Samael (Legends Scale Thundercracker & Skywarp) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



