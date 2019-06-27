|
San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Exclusive Flame Toys Furai Model Nemesis Prime IDW Version
*lets us learn that the*Flame Toys Furai Model Nemesis Prime IDW Version will be a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive this year. The Furai Model line brings us snap-on model kits ideal for fans who are not familiarized with this kind of figures. Flame Toys is bringing us the respective black repaint of the*Furai Model IDW Optimus Prime
*as Nemesis Prime. A very nice deco that we are sure will look great in your collection display. As usual with other Furai Model kits, this figure has got a really impressive range of movement, ideal for » Continue Reading.
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.