Transformers Earth Wars Event ? Welcome Party
Thanks to the folks over at Space Ape, we have new of two more incoming bots! Arriving to the game via totaliser event, Autobot Rook and Decepticon Blot are the latest pair of combiner team members joining the fight. This pair is likely a sign that Defensor and Abominus will be squaring off as the game’s next combiners when the teams are completed, but no official word on that yet. For now, information on these two and the event in which you can obtain them can be found after the jump! Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong! A*Top 500 Alliances Leaderboard*this weekend » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Earth Wars Event – Welcome Party
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.