Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Captain Huffy and CubeX Huff
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:44 PM   #1
Cardboard Bots
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: St. John's, NL
Posts: 28
Arrow Captain Huffy and CubeX Huff
Looking to buy Badcube BCN-01 Captain Huffy.
Also Im looking for CUBEX Huff. I already have the Badcube version
Anyone have one to sell?
Cardboard Bots is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1995 HasbroTransformers Beast Wars Optimus Primal Ultra Class
Transformers
Takara Transformers Generations Selects Seacon Kraken Seawing MISB Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Henkei C-04 Mirage 2008 BIB (Classics)
Transformers
Transformers Movie Voyager Ratchet 2007 Hasbro BIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Vintage Astrotrain complete and Reprolabels + KO Browning
Transformers
Vintage 1984-86 Large Transformer Pencil Sharpener Transformer LOGO stamp Cool!
Transformers
1985 Transformers "Velocitor" McDonald's Happy Meal TOMY COMMANDRONS MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:04 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.