Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Iaconus In-Package Image
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,804
Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Iaconus In-Package Image


Via Instagram user*@hungrygrimlock*from Korea we have our first in-package image of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Iaconus. Iaconus will be part of the Transformers Cyberverse Wave 5 Ultimate Class which is expected for release by July 2020. He will feature the “Energon Armor” gimmick of the latest Cyberverse figures. Check the mirrored image on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Iaconus In-Package Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Action Figure Optimus Primal COMPLETE 1996 Hasbro
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Action Figure Optimus Primal COMPLETE 1996 Hasbro
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Action Figure Megatron COMPLETE 1996 Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Prime First Edition Deluxe Class Cliffjumper
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers MAGNABOSS Combiner COMPLETE 1997 Hasbro #1
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers TRIPREDACUS Combiner COMPLETE 1997 Hasbro #2
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Binaltech BT-13 Shockwave Laserwave evil Mazda RX-8 Diecast Japan
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:53 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.