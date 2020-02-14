|
Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Iaconus In-Package Image
Via Instagram user*@hungrygrimlock
*from Korea we have our first in-package image of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Iaconus. Iaconus
will be part of the Transformers Cyberverse Wave 5 Ultimate Class
which is expected for release by July 2020. He will feature the “Energon Armor” gimmick of the latest Cyberverse figures. Check the mirrored image on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards.
The post Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Iaconus In-Package Image
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca