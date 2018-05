Brazil Exclusive Transformers Robots In Disguised Themed Truck Sets and More from Mul

Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Jtprime17 for reporting in our forums the*Brazil Exclusive Transformers Robots In Disguised Themed Truck Sets and other licensed products from Multibrink. Brazilian toy company Multibrink , which make several licensed toys and products, have got the rights to produce Robots In Disguise products for Brazilian market. First of all, we have a complete line of plastic trucks called “Roda Libre” (“Free Wheel”) which is bringing different simple 15-cm plastic trucks with Robots In Disguise themed stickers, logos an decoration. Several models are available, including a Dump Truck and a Jet carrier. Curiously, it seems only Optimus » Continue Reading. The post Brazil Exclusive Transformers Robots In Disguised Themed Truck Sets and More from Multibrink appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM