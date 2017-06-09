|
The Last Knight: Isabela Moner interview and shares Bay?s advice
The Last Knight young star Isabela Moner was interviewed today on KTLA 5 where she shares her experience participating on her first big film and advice she received for Michael Bay. She shortly explains how they pretend that the robots are there, the transition between school and upcoming movies. You can see the video after the jump and then sound off at the 2005 Boards.  
