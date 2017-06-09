|
Revolutionaries #5 full preview
*has put up the full five-page preview for IDW Publishing’s Revolutionaries #5, due for release on June 14. The revelations*concerning the 2006 Hearts of Steel miniseries’s connections to the main IDW continuity continue via retro flashbacks done by guest artist Guido Guidi, as Shockwave’s ties to the book’s events start to come to light. Meanwhile, in the present, the Revolutionaries are about to go up against the current Cobra Commander! Check out the pages for yourself after the break.
