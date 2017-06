Transformers: The Last Knight Wave 2 Deluxe, & More Released at Retail.

Thanks to board member Pascal for letting us know there are multiple new sightings across Canada! He let us know that he found the following:



Deluxe Wave 2:



Steelbane, Squeaks. Drift, and Slug



Turbo Changers Wave 2:



Megatron and Berserker



Knight Armor Turbo Changers:



Megatron



Happy Hunting Canada!

