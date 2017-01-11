Spoilers ahead: Thanks to TFW user Unicron the Chaos Bringer, we have big and spoiler-ish news to share with you today. Earlier this year we got a leaked
TRU listing for a combiner set retailing for $34.99. Not much was known about it until now as a legion combiner set by the name of Infernocus*was shown. It seems to be a retool/repaint of the previously released Legion Combiner Abominus set from Transformers Prime: Beast Hunters. The set is made up from five characters named Rupture, Skulk, Infernocon Thrash, Glug, and Gorge. They all combine to form the menacing » Continue Reading.
