Today, 02:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,188
Transformers: The Last Knight Infernocus Combiner Revealed!


Spoilers ahead: Thanks to TFW user Unicron the Chaos Bringer, we have big and spoiler-ish news to share with you today. Earlier this year we got a leaked TRU listing for a combiner set retailing for $34.99. Not much was known about it until now as a legion combiner set by the name of Infernocus was shown. It seems to be a retool/repaint of the previously released Legion Combiner Abominus set from Transformers Prime: Beast Hunters. The set is made up from five characters named Rupture, Skulk, Infernocon Thrash, Glug, and Gorge. They all combine to form the menacing

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Infernocus Combiner Revealed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
