More... Spoilers ahead: Thanks to TFW user Unicron the Chaos Bringer, we have big and spoiler-ish news to share with you today. Earlier this year we got a leaked TRU listing for a combiner set retailing for $34.99. Not much was known about it until now as a legion combiner set by the name of Infernocus*was shown. It seems to be a retool/repaint of the previously released Legion Combiner Abominus set from Transformers Prime: Beast Hunters. The set is made up from five characters named Rupture, Skulk, Infernocon Thrash, Glug, and Gorge. They all combine to form the menacing » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: The Last Knight Infernocus Combiner Revealed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

