Old Today, 02:22 PM   #1
Armagear
Scamper
Join Date: Feb 2015
Location: BC
Posts: 222
Chaos on velocitron split
Anyone want to go in and do a group purchase? I'm just lookin at Nautica and maybe the quickswitch....maybe.
A feedback thread for yours truly. Feel free to drop a line or two heh.
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=Armagear

When in doubt, Kick It
