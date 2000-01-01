Today, 01:39 PM #1 GotBot Beast Machine Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 450 Titan Masters Overboard and Fangry

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tP3R4JO1Hvk I really enjoy BOTH of these Titan masters. I know we have seen Overboard before, but the mold and colors match PERFECTLY for Overboard, the update to Soundwave's mini-cassette Overkill, as seen in "Call of the Primitives"...and then not ever again in the cartoon, I think,lol. Fangry is interesting in all modes and has a really smooth conversion method. Basically, he shows exactly the range of fun these little guys can be. This line MIGHT be growing on me a little bit!

