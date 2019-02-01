Artist Dan Schoening shared with Horror DNA his thoughts about which characters were fun to illustrate and clash between the casts of two cherished franchises, and much more, in IDW’s upcoming Ghosts of Cybertron*series. One of the greatest things about Ghostbusters is that anyone can be one, and I love that aspect. Also, each interpretation of Ghostbusters brings a cool new vision, expanding on the idea of mere mortals catching (in a safe and secure Containment Unit, might I add) ghosts, ghouls and specters. Read the full interview here
