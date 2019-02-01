Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Dan Schoening Interview
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,763
IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Dan Schoening Interview



Artist Dan Schoening shared with Horror DNA his thoughts about which characters were fun to illustrate and clash between the casts of two cherished franchises, and much more, in IDW’s upcoming Ghosts of Cybertron*series. One of the greatest things about Ghostbusters is that anyone can be one, and I love that aspect. Also, each interpretation of Ghostbusters brings a cool new vision, expanding on the idea of mere mortals catching (in a safe and secure Containment Unit, might I add) ghosts, ghouls and specters. Read the full interview here, then chat it up on the 2005 boards! Full
__________________


Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.

For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
OMEGA SUPREME Transformers Energon Supreme Class
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue Decepticon Shockwave New Sealed
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS HASBRO TAKARA ROBOT AUTOBOT METROPLEX STATION
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece: MP-09 Rodimus Convoy (Prime)
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-22 Ultra Magnus Action Figure Official
Transformers
2005 Takara G1 Transformers Convoy Optimus Prime Pepsi Twist Bottle Reissue MISB
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-21 Bumblebee Volkswagen Car Action Figure Authentic
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:16 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.