Trans Craft Mohican (The Last Knight Mohawk) Color Prototype
New third party company Trans Craft*has finally revealed the color prototype of their*Moxigan (The Last Knight Mohawk)*via their Weibo account
, TF Prototype Facebook
, and some extra pics via Weibo user*??-ThunderCracker
. The robot mode looks fairly movie-accurate and features a nice amount of articulations. The motorcycle mode sure looks solid and compact, hiding all robot parts.*This mold is supposed to be around 12 cm tall in robot mode and planned for the Masterpiece scale, but we are yet to see some comparison images next to other toys. The Last Knight Mohawk is one of those characters who still » Continue Reading.
