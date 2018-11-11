Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers War for Cybertron SIEGE Unboxing Event from NYCC 2018!


Last month at New York Comic Con, Hasbro held a special preview event for the upcoming (aka now dropping) Transformers War for Cybertron Siege figures. We were able to open production level figures and dig right in. Included were the first waves of several size classes – Battlemasters, Micromasters, Deluxe and Voyager. We are happy to finally share our shots of the figs! Included are Battle Masters Lionizer, Firedrive and Blowpipe, Micromasters Air Strike Patrol, Battle Patrol and Race Car Patrol, Deluxe Cog, Sideswipe, Hound and Skytread, and Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron. We’ve also touched up the pics of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers War for Cybertron SIEGE Unboxing Event from NYCC 2018! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
