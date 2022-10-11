Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,056

Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh Confirmed as Voices for Transformers 7



Director Steven Caple Jr. has shared some behind the scenes videos of two newly revealed voice actors for our bots in Transformers Rise of the Beasts.* Pete Davidson from SNL will be voicing Mirage, while Michelle Yeoh from Star Trek Discovery and many other projects will be voicing Airrazor.* Looks like things are moving along over there on the way to June 9th, 2023 when TF7 will hit theaters.* Read on to check out a quick IG post from @stevencaplejr!* Make sure to sound off what you think about the choices on the 2005 Boards!



