Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh Confirmed as Voices for Transformers 7


Director Steven Caple Jr. has shared some behind the scenes videos of two newly revealed voice actors for our bots in Transformers Rise of the Beasts.* Pete Davidson from SNL will be voicing Mirage, while Michelle Yeoh from Star Trek Discovery and many other projects will be voicing Airrazor.* Looks like things are moving along over there on the way to June 9th, 2023 when TF7 will hit theaters.* Read on to check out a quick IG post from @stevencaplejr!* Make sure to sound off what you think about the choices on the 2005 Boards! https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjlx3PPPC_J

The post Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh Confirmed as Voices for Transformers 7 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



