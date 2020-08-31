|
Magic Square Toys MS-G01 Peach Girl (Arcee SD Version)
Third Party company Magic Square Toys have updated their Weibo account
*with images of their next project:*MS-G01 Peach Girl (Arcee Q-Version). This is a small cute G1 Arcee rendition in super-deformed or “chibi” style, but still capable of transforming as we could see in the first gray prototype
. This figure should be around 9.5 cm tall in robot mode. We still have no concrete information on price or release date yet, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Check all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
