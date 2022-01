Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,700

Possible First Look at New Beast Wars Sandstorm Figure



Currently making the rounds across the web are images of what appears to be a new Beast Wars Sandstorm figure! As with the original he looks to be a redeco of the Kingdom Deluxe Scorponok figure, but with a new head sculpt paying homage to the original’s mutant head. The images show off both his robot and scorpion modes. Check it out and let us know what you think after the jump!



