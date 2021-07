Paco Grande Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2012 Location: Ottawa Posts: 45

Masterpiece Beast Wars For Sale Hello,



These figures were all displayed in a closed cabinet in a smoke and pet free home. They are in like new condition and only transformed a few times. They are all MIB with all accessories, cards, instructions etc.



Pictures available upon request.



Prices are more negotiable if you are buying more than one.



MP-32 Optimus Primal $250

MP-34 Cheetor $140

MP-41 Dinobot $280

MP-43 Megatron $350

MP-46 Blackarachnia $140

MP-50 Tigatron $240



Thank you!