Transformers 35th Anniversary Hot Rod & Ultra Magnus Retro Pin Set By Icon Heroes
have updated a page with images an information about their new Transformers 35th Anniversary Hot Rod & Ultra Magnus Retro Pin Set. These nice enamel pin 2-pack is designed after the*vintage toy box art and it’s an individually numbered *limited edition. It comes packaged on a retro-style 6″ x 9″ card back. These item is planned to be a San Diego Comic-Con 2021 exclusive for $35.00 plus shipping. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board.
