Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers 35th Anniversary Hot Rod & Ultra Magnus Retro Pin Set By Icon Heroes
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,814
Transformers 35th Anniversary Hot Rod & Ultra Magnus Retro Pin Set By Icon Heroes


Icon Heroes website have updated a page with images an information about their new Transformers 35th Anniversary Hot Rod &#038; Ultra Magnus Retro Pin Set. These nice enamel pin 2-pack is designed after the*vintage toy box art and it’s an individually numbered *limited edition. It comes packaged on a retro-style 6″ x 9″ card back. These item is planned to be a San Diego Comic-Con 2021 exclusive for $35.00 plus shipping. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board.

The post Transformers 35th Anniversary Hot Rod & Ultra Magnus Retro Pin Set By Icon Heroes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Autobot Tailgate Onyx Bio Card
Transformers
Transformers Ratchet 13/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 1/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Kingdom RED ALERT. Deluxe Class. IN HAND READY TO SHIP!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Accessories cyclone gun of Menasor of Stunticons
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Accessories Blast Deflector of Menasor of Stunticons
Transformers
Lot Of Four G1 Hasbro Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:15 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.