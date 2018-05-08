|
TFW2005?s MPM-5 Barricade Gallery Live!
Are you username ladiesman 2-1-7? ARE YOU USERNAME LADIESMAN217?!? Where is the eBay item 21153
?!? WHERE ARE THE GLASSES! MPM-5 Masterpiece Movie Barricade is finally dropping in mass state side and today we are taking a look at the Decepticon who knows when to get outta dodge!* Barricade never seems to go down in the movies, always sneaking away when things are going south.* Other than Prime, Megatron and Bumblebee – he’s the only OG who’s made it to movie 5.* Now we get his first form in Masterpiece scale, perfectly matched with MPM-3 Bumblebee.* The customized » Continue Reading.
