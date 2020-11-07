Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Battlegrounds: Justine Raymond User Interface Art
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,869
Transformers Battlegrounds: Justine Raymond User Interface Art


UI artist Justine Raymond shared commentary about and images from her contributions to the recently released Transformers: Battlegrounds video game. I was responsible for prototyping and designing the UI for the game. It focused heavily on children, and played into bold shapes from Transformers’ branding, and large, legible text. Juggling a lot of rewards is always the bane of any end-round match up! I had a lot of fun figuring out how to make a modular and reusable end round that we could tint and adjust. I initially had budgeted for a heroic illustration per end round that unfortunately &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Battlegrounds: Justine Raymond User Interface Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Gigawatt Special Back To The future
Transformers
Transformers Prime - Robots In Disguise - Optimus Prime x2, Megatron, Bulkhead
Transformers
Transformers lot - 7 figures - Hero Mashers, Robots in Disguise, Combiner Wars
Transformers
Transformers Autobot Hot Rod Walmart exclusive
Transformers
FT-06 ''SEVER'' FANS TOYS TRANSFORMERS MASTERPIECE DINOBOT SNARL
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Autobot Car Ironhide Takara 1984
Transformers
LOT OF 4 TRANSFORMERS MINI FIGURES. OPTIMUS PRIME
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:56 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.