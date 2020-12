Transformers Battlegrounds: Justine Raymond User Interface Art

UI artist Justine Raymond shared commentary about and images from her contributions to the recently released Transformers: Battlegrounds video game. I was responsible for prototyping and designing the UI for the game. It focused heavily on children, and played into bold shapes from Transformers' branding, and large, legible text. Juggling a lot of rewards is always the bane of any end-round match up! I had a lot of fun figuring out how to make a modular and reusable end round that we could tint and adjust. I initially had budgeted for a heroic illustration per end round that unfortunately