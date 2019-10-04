|
Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Web Comic/Manga Part 5
Takara Tomy Mall Website
*has uploaded the the*Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Web Comic/Manga Part 5. We see a brief flashback with Turtler’s original defeat in the hands of God Ginrai and how he was recruited by Halfshell.*Then, the battle between Star Convoy and King Poseidon/Piranacon is coming in hot.*Overbite And Tentakil drones enter and we finally see King Poseidon/Piranacon formed with all the 6 Seacons. We can also spot the Beast Wars II Seacons in Halfshell’s ship. You can download this comics as a pdf file from Takara Tomy Mall website*here
. While it is in Japanese, you can » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Web Comic/Manga Part 5
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.