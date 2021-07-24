Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Buzzworthy Bumblebee High Octane Bumblebee & Stinger and Bumblebee & Dropkick 2-Packs


The Buzzworthy Bumblebee line doesn’t stop to surprise us. Just a few hours after our first image of the*Clunker Bumblebee &#038; Barricade 2-Pack, now we have images of two new 2-packs:*High Octane Bumblebee &#038; Stinger and Bumblebee &#038; Dropkick. The first pack consists of re-releases of the Age Of Extinction High Octane Bumblebee mold*and Studio Series SS-02 Stinger and the second pack are re-releases of the Studio Series SS-18 Bumblebee (Bumblebee Movie VW Beetle) and SS-46 Dropkick. See the images after the break and then let us know your impressions about these new Buzzworthy Bumblebee figures on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Buzzworthy Bumblebee High Octane Bumblebee & Stinger and Bumblebee & Dropkick 2-Packs Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



