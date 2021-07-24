|
Buzzworthy Bumblebee High Octane Bumblebee & Stinger and Bumblebee & Dropkick 2-Packs
The Buzzworthy Bumblebee line doesn’t stop to surprise us. Just a few hours after our first image of the*Clunker Bumblebee & Barricade 2-Pack
, now we have images of two new 2-packs:*High Octane Bumblebee & Stinger and Bumblebee & Dropkick. The first pack consists of re-releases of the Age Of Extinction High Octane Bumblebee mold
*and Studio Series SS-02 Stinger and the second pack are re-releases of the Studio Series SS-18 Bumblebee (Bumblebee Movie VW Beetle) and SS-46 Dropkick. See the images after the break and then let us know your impressions about these new Buzzworthy Bumblebee figures on the » Continue Reading.
The post Buzzworthy Bumblebee High Octane Bumblebee & Stinger and Bumblebee & Dropkick 2-Packs Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca