Super_Megatron
Jada Die-Cast 4 Inch G1 Megatron Figure Revealed


Following the release of G1 Optimus Prime and Bumblebee last year, Jada is set to release a brand new die-cast G1 Megatron in July 2021. Priced at*19.99, the toy is 4 inches in height and features light-up eyes. Much like Optimus Prime, this Megatron also comes with a weapon (Fusion Cannon) and an Energon weapon (Energon Mace). Light-up feature requires three 1.5v*V-LR44 button cell batteries (included).

The post Jada Die-Cast 4 Inch G1 Megatron Figure Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
