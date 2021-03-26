|
Jada Die-Cast 4 Inch G1 Megatron Figure Revealed
Following the release of G1 Optimus Prime and Bumblebee last year, Jada is set to release
a brand new die-cast G1 Megatron in July 2021. Priced at*19.99, the toy is 4 inches in height and features light-up eyes. Much like Optimus Prime, this Megatron also comes with a weapon (Fusion Cannon) and an Energon weapon (Energon Mace). Light-up feature requires three 1.5v*V-LR44 button cell batteries (included).
