Following the release of G1 Optimus Prime and Bumblebee last year, Jada is set to release a brand new die-cast G1 Megatron in July 2021. Priced at €19.99, the toy is 4 inches in height and features light-up eyes. Much like Optimus Prime, this Megatron also comes with a weapon (Fusion Cannon) and an Energon weapon (Energon Mace). Light-up feature requires three 1.5v V-LR44 button cell batteries (included).





