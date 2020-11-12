|
Officially Licensed Transformers X Himo H1 Electric Folding Bike By Xiaomi
Thanks to Xiaomi Philippines on Instagram
we can share for you images of a new Transformers collaboration:*Transformers X Himo H1 electric folding bike by Xiaomi. This is an amazing small electric bike that can be folded in 4 easy steps into an A3 body size. To top it all, there are three different decos inspired by Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron, and designed with “Cybertron Quality Transformation Technology”. We are sure your optics will really like what the images show. Right now this item is available in Philippines for*PHP 24,495 ($504.78 approximately). Read the full » Continue Reading.
