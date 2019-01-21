|
Toyworld TW-BS01GD Steel Lock (TW-BS01 Transmetal Megatron Remold As Grimlock) Color
Via Weibo user*IAMNOFIRE—-??
we have a nice gallery of a very original remold of Toyworld Legends scaled Beast Warts Transmetal Megatron
*as*TW-BS01GD Steel Lock / Grimlock. Toyworld surprised fans with a very detailed and articulated Legends scaled take on the ruthless Predacon leader. Now, it will be released with a new Grimlock head and a proper redeco in his classic color scheme. Additionally, the figure features a very nice rusty finishing that we are sure will please your optics. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on » Continue Reading.
