We have an exciting news to tell you while we are waiting for*Transformers: The Last Knight Trailer #2 to hit online soon. British Board Of Film Classification has rated
a possible 3rd Trailer for the movie. Technical details: TRANSFORMERS – THE LAST KNIGHT [Trailer #H] TYPE OF MEDIA: FilmTrailer APPROVED RUNNING TIME: 1m 1s DIRECTOR(S): Michael Bay CUT: This work was passed uncut. RATED: PG Currently there are 4 trailers classified in Britain: TRANSFORMERS – THE LAST KNIGHT [IMAX trailer #A] – Which is the IMAX Featurette TRANSFORMERS – THE LAST KNIGHT [Trailer #B] – Our 1st Theatrical Trailer*a.k.a. » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Trailer #3 Rated
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...