Old Today, 03:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,196
Transformers: The Last Knight Trailer #3 Rated


We have an exciting news to tell you while we are waiting for*Transformers: The Last Knight Trailer #2 to hit online soon. British Board Of Film Classification has rated a possible 3rd Trailer for the movie. Technical details: TRANSFORMERS – THE LAST KNIGHT [Trailer #H] TYPE OF MEDIA: FilmTrailer APPROVED RUNNING TIME: 1m 1s DIRECTOR(S): Michael Bay CUT: This work was passed uncut. RATED: PG Currently there are 4 trailers classified in Britain: TRANSFORMERS – THE LAST KNIGHT [IMAX trailer #A] – Which is the IMAX Featurette TRANSFORMERS – THE LAST KNIGHT [Trailer #B] – Our 1st Theatrical Trailer*a.k.a. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Trailer #3 Rated appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
