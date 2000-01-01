Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:50 AM   #1
backproptimusprime
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Toronto
Posts: 13
WTB Titans Return Hot Rod
In Toronto. My son broke his. (Plastic rings holding pin in place for his backpack / car roof broke .. crazy glue won't get the job done here) Panic situation. Please help
Old Today, 12:42 PM   #2
CobraCommander
ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ
CobraCommander's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Terror Drome
Posts: 5,242
Re: WTB Titans Return Hot Rod
sent a pm
