Thanks to 2005 Boards Member*arun09345 for sharing a new The Last Knight Poster/Banner that was found at Russian site*vk.com/transformersmovie.
This may be one of the coolest poster so far. We can see Optimus Prime in the center surrounded by Dragonstorm, Bumblebee, a Cybertronian Knight, Kade, Viviane Wembly, Cogman and Sir Edmund Burton. You can check the picture after the jump, and then join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.  
The post Transformers: The Last Knight – New Poster / Banner
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...