Old Today, 12:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,040
Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Energon Armor Ramjet Revealed! Out In Singapore


Thanks to 2005 Board member*BattleUpSaber*for sharing in our board our first image of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Energon Armor Ramjet.* This figure was found at Singapore retail in another case of a Cyberverse figure that has showed up without any official announcement. As we can see, this is a completely new Ultra Class mold featuring the “Energon Armor” gimmick and packed with the “Transformers Bumblebee: Cyberverse Adventures” logo. We still have no additional details on this figure, but you can see the mirrored image attached to this news post, and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Energon Armor Ramjet Revealed! Out In Singapore appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



