Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Golden Disk Collection Chapter 4, Terrorsa
Concluding this week’s Golden Disk Collection
reveals, we now have the final part in the form of Chapter 4 – the much anticipated Terrorsaur, up now on both Amazon
and Hasbro Pulse! An extensive retool of Kingdom Deluxe Airazor, Terrosaur is looking decently show-accurate, although some concessions have been made. The photo gallery offered shows him off in both of his modes, and the official description is as follows: The Golden Disk is a powerful artifact with the ability to reveal knowledge of the past, the future, and of the infinite possible destinies throughout time. Discover » Continue Reading.
