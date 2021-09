Transformers Kingdom Voyager WFC-K35 Tigatron New Stock Images

Via Amazon we have some new stock images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Voyager WFC-K35 Tigatron. The new images surfaced via an Amazon listing (not available for pre-order yet) and give us a clear look at robot, beast mode and packaging. Stay tuned for more updates since this may mean official pre-orders may go live any time soon and Hasbro recently revealed our first redeco of his mold as the Amazon exclusive Golden Disk Collection Mutant Tigatron just a few hours ago. See all the new images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Kingdom Voyager WFC-K35 Tigatron New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM