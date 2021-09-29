|
Transformers Kingdom Voyager WFC-K35 Tigatron New Stock Images
Via Amazon we have some new stock images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Voyager WFC-K35 Tigatron. The new images surfaced via an Amazon listing
(not available for pre-order yet) and give us a clear look at robot, beast mode and packaging. Stay tuned for more updates since this may mean official pre-orders may go live any time soon and Hasbro recently revealed our first redeco of his mold as the Amazon exclusive Golden Disk Collection Mutant Tigatron just a few hours ago.
See all the new images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
