Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,218
Transformers Kingdom Voyager WFC-K35 Tigatron New Stock Images


Via Amazon we have some new stock images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Voyager WFC-K35 Tigatron. The new images surfaced via an Amazon listing (not available for pre-order yet) and give us a clear look at robot, beast mode and packaging. Stay tuned for more updates since this may mean official pre-orders may go live any time soon and Hasbro recently revealed our first redeco of his mold as the Amazon exclusive Golden Disk Collection Mutant Tigatron just a few hours ago. See all the new images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Kingdom Voyager WFC-K35 Tigatron New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



