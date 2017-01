Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,805

Combiner Wars Leader Skywarp and Starscream Released at Hungary Retail!



Hungarian Transformers fans rejoice! New product is trickling out to you guys as Combiner Wars Leader Skywarp and Starscream have finally hit your toy shelves locally. TFW2005 user BBShockwave let’s us know they were found in Budapest, at the Játékvár toy shops for 14000 HUF (~$48 USD). Happy hunting!



