Transformers artist Jack Lawrence to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022

TFcon is happy to welcome IDW Publishing artist Jack Lawrence to TFcon Los Angeles 2022. Transformers fans will recognize his work as the artist of The Transformers: Lost Light and Wreckers: Tread & Circuits comic book series. He will be in attendance all weekend and offering prints and commissions to the attendees. Jack Lawrence is presented by The Chosen Prime . Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets