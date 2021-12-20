TFcon is happy to welcome IDW Publishing artist Jack Lawrence to TFcon Los Angeles 2022. Transformers fans will recognize his work as the artist of The Transformers: Lost Light and Wreckers: Tread & Circuits comic book series. He will be in attendance all weekend and offering prints and commissions to the attendees. Jack Lawrence is presented by The Chosen Prime
