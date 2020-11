Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,651

IDW’s My Little Pony / Transformers: 5-Page Preview of Issue #4



Optimus Prime and Twilight Sparkle finally band the ponies and Autobots together to get things back to normal in the closing fourth issue of My Little Pony / Transformers. See the Apple Family make a stand in the 5-page preview via Flickering Myth, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator



Creator credits : James Asmus (Author), Ian Flynn (Author), Sara-Pitre Durcoher (Artist, Cover Artist), Tony Fleecs (Artist, Cover Artist), Joana Lafuente (Colorist), Lauren Perry (Color Flats)





