Optimus Prime and Twilight Sparkle finally band the ponies and Autobots together to get things back to normal in the closing fourth issue of My Little Pony / Transformers. See the Apple Family make a stand in the 5-page preview via Flickering Myth, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: James Asmus (Author), Ian Flynn (Author), Sara-Pitre Durcoher (Artist, Cover Artist), Tony Fleecs (Artist, Cover Artist), Joana Lafuente (Colorist), Lauren Perry (Color Flats)
