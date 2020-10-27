Graphic Policy jumps ahead to next week’s New Comic Book Day, with the 5-page preview of Transformers issue #24: “Wheeljack: Orbital Decay.” Untethered from the world below, Cybertron’s former inner moon is in a decaying orbit around Cybertron’s sun. Wheeljack and his team race against the clock to save it, but the sun’s pull might not be their only problem Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author), Beth McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Red Powell (Cover Artist), Nicole Goux (Cover Artist) Share your thoughts about this Rise of the Decepticons arc finale on the 2005 boards!
