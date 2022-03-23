Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,026

Transformers Legacy Leader Blitzwing First Look & In-Hand Images



Via PrimevsPrime we now have our first look at the upcoming (and yet to be officially revealed) Transformers Legacy Leader Blitzwing! As seen in these photos, Blitzwing is looking very accurate to his G1 self and is shown off in his robot, tank and jet modes. He’s displayed in various poses with his sword and gun accessories as well as being compared with a host of other figures. Interestingly his main “gimmick” for the Legacy line appears to be two large clear “hulk hands” that can be wielded in robot mode and are able to be stored in either vehicle



Via PrimevsPrime we now have our first look at the upcoming (and yet to be officially revealed) Transformers Legacy Leader Blitzwing! As seen in these photos, Blitzwing is looking very accurate to his G1 self and is shown off in his robot, tank and jet modes. He's displayed in various poses with his sword and gun accessories as well as being compared with a host of other figures. Interestingly his main "gimmick" for the Legacy line appears to be two large clear "hulk hands" that can be wielded in robot mode and are able to be stored in either vehicle

