Today, 02:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Leader Blitzwing First Look & In-Hand Images


Via PrimevsPrime we now have our first look at the upcoming (and yet to be officially revealed) Transformers Legacy Leader Blitzwing! As seen in these photos, Blitzwing is looking very accurate to his G1 self and is shown off in his robot, tank and jet modes. He’s displayed in various poses with his sword and gun accessories as well as being compared with a host of other figures. Interestingly his main “gimmick” for the Legacy line appears to be two large clear “hulk hands” that can be wielded in robot mode and are able to be stored in either vehicle &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Leader Blitzwing First Look & In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 03:03 PM   #2
Tiffster
Re: Transformers Legacy Leader Blitzwing First Look & In-Hand Images
Wonder how it compares to titans Return. Honestly that one was fine and this will likely be smaller and more expensive. Love to see a comparo.
Today, 03:43 PM   #3
evenstaves
Re: Transformers Legacy Leader Blitzwing First Look & In-Hand Images
Looks f*ckin sexy, and I went TK Legends for my BW

Worst I could say is backpack looks a bit much

But it's an absolute get
