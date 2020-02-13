|
IDW Publishing: Editor-in-Chief and Author John Barber Introduces The Barber?s Shop
In this week’s installment of The Barber’s Shop, IDW Publishing Editor-in-Chief and Author John Barber talks about the creative team working on and ideas built into the Transformers vs.
The Terminator series. Issue #1 creator credits
:*David Mariotte (Author) John Barber (Author) Tom Waltz (Author) Alex Milne (Artist, Cover Artist) Gavin Fullerton (Cover Artist) Francesco Francavilla (Cover Artist) John Giang (Cover Artist) David García Cruz (Colorist) Play the clip below, stay tuned for future episodes then sound off on the 2005 boards!
