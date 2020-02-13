Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW Publishing: Editor-in-Chief and Author John Barber Introduces The Barber?s Shop
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,503
IDW Publishing: Editor-in-Chief and Author John Barber Introduces The Barber?s Shop


In this week’s installment of The Barber’s Shop, IDW Publishing Editor-in-Chief and Author John Barber talks about the creative team working on and ideas built into the Transformers vs. The Terminator series. Issue #1 creator credits:*David Mariotte (Author) John Barber (Author) Tom Waltz (Author) Alex Milne (Artist, Cover Artist) Gavin Fullerton (Cover Artist) Francesco Francavilla (Cover Artist) John Giang (Cover Artist) David García Cruz (Colorist) Play the clip below, stay tuned for future episodes then sound off on the 2005 boards!

The post IDW Publishing: Editor-in-Chief and Author John Barber Introduces The Barber’s Shop appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Lot of 7 Battle Beasts (G1 Transformers related) retro vintage action figures
Transformers
Transformers ReAction Wave 1 Figure Set Megatron Optimus Soundwave Lot Super7 G1
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Titan Class Metroplex, Loose, with upgrades
Transformers
Fans Toys FT-12T Grenadier Masterpiece Bombshell Transformers, Nearly MIB
Transformers
Fans Toys FT-13 Mercenary MP Shrapnel Transformers Insecticons Masterpiece MIB
Transformers
Fans Toys FT-14 Forager (MP Kickback) Transformers Insecticons MasterPiece MIB
Transformers
Transformers g1 insecticons Optimus Prime and Devastator reissue lot MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:50 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.