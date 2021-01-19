|
Takara Tomy Transformers Kingdom Dinobot Official Production Sample Images
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
have uploaded images of a production sample of the new Transformers Kingdom Dinobot for your viewing pleasure. Kingdom brings us a completely new* Voyager mold for Dinobot with a great mix of a cartoon-accurate robot mode with a more realistic dinosaur mode. A very nice update for the honorable Maximal warrior. We have a clear shot in robot mode and another one showing the back of the dinosaur mode. Click on the bar to see the new images and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
