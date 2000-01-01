Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:58 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,807
Selects Sandstorm Review
Though the forecast calls for a Sandstorm, who knew a storm could be so nice. In several ways, I would say this version of the Earthrise seeker mold is far more successful than the original trio...who knew?

https://youtu.be/49h2YD48eTY
