Old Yesterday, 11:31 PM   #1
Wheelwave
Beasty
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: BC Canada
Posts: 336
Going to SDCC 2018? Need help with an Exclusive
IS any Canadians by any chance going to SDCC 2018? If you are going, can I ask if you can pick up a few Exclusives for me?

Looking for these figures. Power Rangers Legacy Psycho Green and Psycho Silver.
http://news.tokunation.com/2018/06/2...zeonizer-53485

I would just order them on ebay, but there is no guaranteed and I just hate those huge prices.


If you are going, Do you mind picking up 2 of each for me and shipping them to British Columbia?


Please let me know if you are going and are able to pick them up for me. PM me if you would like to offer.


Thanks!
