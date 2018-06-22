Yesterday, 11:31 PM #1 Wheelwave Beasty Join Date: Apr 2014 Location: BC Canada Posts: 336 Going to SDCC 2018? Need help with an Exclusive



Looking for these figures. Power Rangers Legacy Psycho Green and Psycho Silver.

http://news.tokunation.com/2018/06/2...zeonizer-53485



I would just order them on ebay, but there is no guaranteed and I just hate those huge prices.





If you are going, Do you mind picking up 2 of each for me and shipping them to British Columbia?





Please let me know if you are going and are able to pick them up for me. PM me if you would like to offer.





Thanks! IS any Canadians by any chance going to SDCC 2018? If you are going, can I ask if you can pick up a few Exclusives for me?Looking for these figures. Power Rangers Legacy Psycho Green and Psycho Silver.I would just order them on ebay, but there is no guaranteed and I just hate those huge prices.If you are going, Do you mind picking up 2 of each for me and shipping them to British Columbia?Please let me know if you are going and are able to pick them up for me. PM me if you would like to offer.Thanks! __________________

Current Hunt:



Nothing

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

