Japanese Cover Of IDW Robots In Disguise Volume 2 Revealed
@vb_amecomi on Twitter
*we can share for you the new cover for the Japanese release of IDWs*Robots In Disguise Volume 2. Japanese Publisher Village Books have been releasing the Japanese translation of the first IDW Transformers continuity. This 176-page volume collects Robots In Disguise issues 6 to 10, plus the annual 2012. Its scheduled for release on March 28,*2020. Click on the bar to see the amazing cover by artist Yuki Oshima
*featuring the Ironhide, Prowl, Bumblebee, Sky Lynx and the Dinobots!
