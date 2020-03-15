Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Japanese Cover Of IDW Robots In Disguise Volume 2 Revealed


Via*@vb_amecomi on Twitter*we can share for you the new cover for the Japanese release of IDWs*Robots In Disguise Volume 2. Japanese Publisher Village Books have been releasing the Japanese translation of the first IDW Transformers continuity. This 176-page volume collects Robots In Disguise issues 6 to 10, plus the annual 2012. Its scheduled for release on March 28,*2020. Click on the bar to see the amazing cover by artist Yuki Oshima*featuring the Ironhide, Prowl, Bumblebee, Sky Lynx and the Dinobots!

The post Japanese Cover Of IDW Robots In Disguise Volume 2 Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



