Tracking Asia to Canada packages I have read on here somewhere comments concerning tracking information transfer from Asian postal sites (like Hong Kong or Japan) to Canada Post.



Today, I saw the following message on the Hong Kong Post site:



Status



"...The delivery status of the mail item will be uploaded to the below mail tracking website of the destination within 6 months upon the date of posting."



Canada - Speedpost / Parcel



This could certainly explain why tracking information might not show up on CP before a package arrives.

