Tracking Asia to Canada packages
I have read on here somewhere comments concerning tracking information transfer from Asian postal sites (like Hong Kong or Japan) to Canada Post.
Today, I saw the following message on the Hong Kong Post site:
Status
"...The delivery status of the mail item will be uploaded to the below mail tracking website of the destination within 6 months upon the date of posting."
Canada - Speedpost / Parcel
This could certainly explain why tracking information might not show up on CP before a package arrives.