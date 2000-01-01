Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:45 PM   #1
elburrito
Animated
elburrito's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: Victoria, BC
Posts: 1,844
Tracking Asia to Canada packages
I have read on here somewhere comments concerning tracking information transfer from Asian postal sites (like Hong Kong or Japan) to Canada Post.

Today, I saw the following message on the Hong Kong Post site:

Status

"...The delivery status of the mail item will be uploaded to the below mail tracking website of the destination within 6 months upon the date of posting."

Canada - Speedpost / Parcel

This could certainly explain why tracking information might not show up on CP before a package arrives.
Feedback

Sale & Trade
