Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Autobot Slash Leaked
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,887
Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Autobot Slash Leaked


The leaks just keep coming on in…thanks to TFW2005 user Saito Satoru, he has provided us with an image showing us that Deluxe Slash*will be the 4th Deluxe in the Wave 1 line of figures. He will be joining Deluxe Barricade, Bumblebee, and Berserker. Interestingly enough – Slash was released in Wave 2 of the Transformers: Age of Extinction*deluxe Generations line. In the picture he appears to be the exact same mold. However, he can be repainted to possibly resemble his on screen appearance and that’s even if he does appear in the movie. Dinobot Slash never made it &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Autobot Slash Leaked appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:45 PM   #2
WereDragon EX
Machine War
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 285
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Autobot Slash Leaked
Would be nice if Slash finally appears in The Last Knight, though something like that makes me weary that all the Dinobot figures released in the movie's line would simply be redecos of the figures from Age of Extinction.
WereDragon EX is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers TransFormMission Menasor Wildrider TFM Havoc M-01 Disorder
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus Cerebros Only
Transformers
Transformers G1 Pretenders Monstructor / Birdbrain Connector Waist Torso
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise - Build Team - Landfill - Used MIB
Transformers
Transformers - Heroes of Cybertron Lot
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals 2 Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Piranacon BBTS Reissue G1 Commemorative Seacons Decepticons
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:57 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.