The leaks just keep coming on in…thanks to TFW2005 user Saito Satoru, he has provided us with an image showing us that Deluxe Slash*will be the 4th Deluxe in the Wave 1 line of figures. He will be joining Deluxe Barricade, Bumblebee, and Berserker. Interestingly enough – Slash was released in Wave 2 of the Transformers: Age of Extinction*deluxe Generations line. In the picture he appears to be the exact same mold. However, he can be repainted to possibly resemble his on screen appearance and that’s even if he does appear in the movie. Dinobot Slash never made it » Continue Reading.
Would be nice if Slash finally appears in The Last Knight, though something like that makes me weary that all the Dinobot figures released in the movie's line would simply be redecos of the figures from Age of Extinction.