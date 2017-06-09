|
Transformers: The Last Knight Korean TV Spots
Thanks to 2005 Boards member pie125, we have a look at some*Transformers: The Last Knight Korean TV Spots. As usual, the TV-spots mix previous scenes and dialogues with some new footage. Both TV Spots are 30 seconds and they are available in English audio with Korean Subtitles. You can watch on the TV Spots below and the other one after the jump, then you can sound off at the 2005 Boards.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Korean TV Spots
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
