Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Tekno's "will bring to TFcon" sales thread
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 10:36 PM   #1
General Tekno
Lugnut rules!
General Tekno's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary AB
Posts: 2,347
Send a message via AIM to General Tekno Send a message via MSN to General Tekno
Tekno's "will bring to TFcon" sales thread
So that time of year is just over a month away, and unlike in past years I actually have a list of items to sell compiled from actually sorting through my collection.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...it?usp=sharing

Everything on the list is loose and bagged, and complete except when noted otherwise. Will probably add MISB stuff down the road.

Also, I'll note that anything purchased is gonna end up being transported in a suitcase - I should have plenty of room for things going out BUT I'm only planning on bringing what I have to.

(NOTE the Apollyon is a bit of unique case - he's had some repair work done on him as I had to get replacement hips from the manufacturer, there's a couple of tiny tabs on the legs that broke, and one small part on the waist I had to reinforce with glue before it broke. In any case he's probably not that practical for transport in my luggage.)
__________________
BT Toons - updates Tuesdays and Fridays.
Tekno Reviews: Watch Tekno and the Lugnut-tans review and rate toys!
General Tekno is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers generations universe lot MISB
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS BLUESTREAK ORIGINAL WITH BOX
Transformers
Transformers Legends Class Devastator Revenge of the Fallen 100% Complete.
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Titans Return Chaos On Velocitron G2 Laser Optimus Prime
Transformers
Takara Megatron G1 Reissue Japanese Encore 2 Sealed Transformers Hard to Find
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS SIDE SWIPE G1 REISSUE TRU COMMEMORATIVE SERIES 8 SEALED
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS INFERNO G1 REISSUE TRU COMMEMORATIVE SERIES 5 SEALED
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:06 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.